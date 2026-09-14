Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Big test for BJP at CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's home turf

Bharatpur:

The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. The counting of votes began at 8 am today. The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation saw a voting turnout of 73.68 per cent. The election assumes added significance as Bharatpur is the home district of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Therefore, the result will not be limited to the city's local politics and will also be seen as a test of the BJP's political hold in the Chief Minister's home district.

The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation has a total of 65 wards. As many as 2,11,359 voters exercised their franchise in the election. A total of 201 polling centres were set up across the municipal corporation area. The councillors elected from these 65 wards will play a crucial role in determining the city's new civic administration. The BJP and Congress are engaged in a direct contest in several wards, while independent candidates could upset the electoral calculations of the two major parties in a number of seats.

The results of the 2019 Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election make the current contest particularly interesting. Neither BJP nor Congress managed to secure a clear majority, with independent candidates emerging as a significant force. Of the 65 wards, independents won 22 seats, matching the BJP's tally of 22 wards. Congress secured 18 seats, while BSP candidates won three wards.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results