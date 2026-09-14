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Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Big test for BJP at CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's home turf

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Updated:

Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election was held on September 9 across 65 wards, with over 2.11 lakh voters casting their ballots. The result assumed significance as Bharatpur is Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's home district.

Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates.
Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Bharatpur:

The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election in Rajasthan was held on September 9, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and independent candidates putting up a strong fight to take control of the city's civic administration. The counting of votes began at 8 am today. The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation saw a voting turnout of 73.68 per cent. The election assumes added significance as Bharatpur is the home district of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Therefore, the result will not be limited to the city's local politics and will also be seen as a test of the BJP's political hold in the Chief Minister's home district.

The Bharatpur Municipal Corporation has a total of 65 wards. As many as 2,11,359 voters exercised their franchise in the election. A total of 201 polling centres were set up across the municipal corporation area. The councillors elected from these 65 wards will play a crucial role in determining the city's new civic administration. The BJP and Congress are engaged in a direct contest in several wards, while independent candidates could upset the electoral calculations of the two major parties in a number of seats.

The results of the 2019 Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election make the current contest particularly interesting. Neither BJP nor Congress managed to secure a clear majority, with independent candidates emerging as a significant force. Of the 65 wards, independents won 22 seats, matching the BJP's tally of 22 wards. Congress secured 18 seats, while BSP candidates won three wards.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results

Live updates :Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Election Results

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  • 8:42 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bharat Municipal Election: BJP faces challenge in CM's home district

    The Bharatpur civic election presents an important challenge for the BJP as it seeks to strengthen its position in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's home district. Meanwhile, Congress is looking to make a comeback by building on its performance in the previous municipal election.

     

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
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    Bharatpur Election: Voters weigh local development

    Candidates across Bharatpur's wards have been seeking votes by highlighting local issues and their development agendas. Voters, meanwhile, are expected to consider the work carried out during the previous term along with problems that continue to affect their respective wards.

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
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    Bharatpur civic election: Roads and water among key poll issues

    Local issues such as roads, sanitation, drainage and drinking water have emerged as major concerns in the Bharatpur civic election. Traffic, encroachments and the overall development of the city are also among the issues being raised by candidates during the campaign.

     

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bharatpur: Congress Mayor's term ended in 2024

    Congress's Abhijit Kumar was elected Mayor of Bharatpur on November 27, 2019. His five-year term ended in November 2024, making the current civic election important for determining the city's next political leadership.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bharatpur: BJP's first Mayor took charge in 2014

    BJP's Shiv Singh Bhont became Bharatpur's first Mayor after the city was upgraded to a municipal corporation. He served as Mayor from 2014 to 2019 before Congress's Abhijit Kumar took over following the 2019 civic elections.

  • 8:10 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Counting of votes begins at Bharatpur Municipal Corporation

    The counting of votes has started across all 65 wards in the Bharat Municipal Corporation. The final results are expected to come by the end of the day. 

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bharatpur became Municipal Corporation in 2014

    The Rajasthan government decided to upgrade the Bharatpur Municipal Council to a municipal corporation on February 19, 2014. Before the upgrade, the civic body was functioning as a municipal council and had an elected chairperson along with 45 councillors in 2004.

     

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
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    Who will take Bharatpur's Mayor chair?

    Bharatpur has had two elected Mayors since the city was upgraded to a municipal corporation in 2014. With the civic poll results set to determine the new political equations, attention is now turning to who will occupy the Mayor's chair for the third time.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    2019 result offers no clear majority

    No single party secured a clear majority in the 2019 Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election. With independents winning 22 seats, they emerged as an important factor in determining the balance of power in the civic body.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Independents hold key to Bharatpur battle

    The 2019 civic poll results showed how important independent candidates can be in Bharatpur. Independents had won 22 of the 65 wards, matching the BJP's tally, while Congress secured 18 seats and the BSP won three.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP, Congress face key test

    The BJP and Congress are locked in a direct contest across several wards in Bharatpur. However, independent candidates could play a decisive role in multiple seats and potentially upset the electoral calculations of both major parties.

     

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Over 2.11 lakh voters cast ballots

    As many as 2,11,359 voters exercised their franchise in the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election. The polling was conducted across 201 polling centres covering all 65 wards of the civic body.

     

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bhajanlal Sharma's home district in focus

    The Bharatpur civic poll results have gained significance as the city is part of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's home district. The outcome will therefore be watched not only from the perspective of local politics but also as an indicator of the BJP's political strength in the Chief Minister's home turf.

     

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Result: Counting to begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation election will begin at 8 am today. The election was held on September 9 across 65 wards, with the BJP, Congress and independent candidates contesting for control of the city's civic administration.

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Rajasthan Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Polls Vote Counting
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