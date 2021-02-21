Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHMALHOTRA Sara Ali Khan, Karan, Kiara, Vijay Deverakonda & others spend Saturday night at Manish Malhotra's house | PICS

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra Saturday hosted a party at his residence in Bandra and shared a glimpse from 'perfect Saturday night'. The pictures see the young stars of Bollywood and film director Karan Johar as they cherish the party at the renowned designer's home. The 54-year-old celebrity designer took to Instagram and shared a candid picture that features Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, alongside Karan Johar. Apart from them the 'pawri' also saw the appearance of Vijay Deverakonda.

The picture which was shared by MaNish on Instagram sees Sara sitting on a couch as Kiara and Parineeti sat along, while Manish is seen posing with the girls and Karan who stood at the back of the couch. The celebs are seen cherishing the weekend with a small get-together with their friends.

Terming it a perfect night, Malhotra captioned the post as, "The perfect Saturday night, adding (lovestruck emotions)."

More than 1 lakh followers liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, and many chimed into the comment section. The 'De De Pyaar De' star also left two red heart emoticons over the post. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left fire emoticons.

While Sara is seen dressed in a white short dress, Kiara paired a white corset top with a blazer and neon green pants. Rakul donned a blue mini dress while Karana and Manish sported the classic black coloured ensembles. Have a look at the exclusive pictures of these celebs as they made their way into the designer's house last night:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Johar clicked outside Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sara Ali Khan outside Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rakul Preet Singh papped outside Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kiara Adavni poses for the paps outside Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Parineeti Chopra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Vijay Deverakonda reached Manish Malhotra's residence on Saturday

The celebrity designer often hosts parties for his friends in the industry. Earlier, on the last day of 2020 shared an all-smiles picture with the Bollywood actors -- Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha.

-With ANI inputs