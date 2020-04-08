Saqib Saleem celebrates birthday in quarantine with sister Huma: Being at home truly feels great

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saqib Saleem celebrates birthday in quarantine with sister Huma

Actor Saqib Saleem turns a year older on Wednesday, and he plans to spend his special day with his sister, actress Huma S Qureshi, at home because he cannot go out due to the coronavirus lockdown. "I'm actually looking forward to having a quiet birthday this year. Last year, I was working on my birthday so this time being at home truly feels great. I will also be spending time with my sister, Huma. We love playing chess, and being connected with my family via video chat. I am truly grateful for a blessed life. This quarantine birthday will always be remembered," Saqib said.

On the work front, Saqib will be next seen in '83, where he plays cricketer Mohinder Amarnath. Talking about Mohinder Amarnath's advice, the actor shared: "The most valuable piece of advice which Jimmy sir gave me is to be calm and focus on the game. There was something in the way he said which has stayed with me." He added: "I'll make sure that I inculcate his advice in my day to day life."

Saqib also revealed that he is usually hyper by nature but has become calmer as a person after essaying Amarnath's character. "A character that you play does something to you personally and when I was playing Jimmy, it made me calmer as a human being. Because that is how Jimmy sir is. If I had to get him right, I had to get that zen-like attitude. The calm resilience to play him, that was the difficult part, because I am usually very hyper. So, I had to start meditation just to calm myself down," he shared.

Directed by Kabir Khan, "83" stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev while Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare and others constitute the rest of the cricketers in his world cup winning team. The film was slated to release on April 10 but due to coronavirus pandemic, it's release date has been postponed.

