'And you roar again,' says wife Maanayata sharing body transformation video of Sanjay Dutt for KGF 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATA Maanayata shares body transformation video of Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has always seen portraying different and interesting characters in his films and his presence in the character of 'Adheera' in the upcoming KGF Chapter 2 is much awaited by his fans. the trailer dropped on Sunday has already created a storm on the internet. As much as the fans are pouyring in love for actor Yash, Dutt is grabbing as many eyeballs and applauds.

On Monday, Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt took to her social media and shared a short video of Sanjay Dutt's images from his gym workout while he is seen transforming for his role of 'Adheera'. She wrote down a beautiful caption on the image by tagging the husband. She said, "And You roar again" and "I believe in you".

A few days back Sanjay Dutt was also seen sharing his excitement on coming back to the gym which signifies that the actor has worked hard for his role of 'Adheera' and is surely going to bring madness on the screen.

Besides ‘Ghudchadhi’ to be directed by Binoy Gandhi, Sanjay Dutt will be seen locking horns as Adheera in Yash starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ slated to release on 14th April, 2022. He also has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in the pipeline.