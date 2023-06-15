Samantha Ruth Prabhu on 1 year of myositis diagnosis: 'A year of prayers and poojas...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram upload

The South Diva, Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her experience of battling with Myositis. A year ago, the diva was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition. She took to Instagram and penned a long note talking about how she has been battling the disease for a year now. On the occasion, she visited the Church of Saint Sava in Serbia, where she is filming for her upcoming web series Citadel with the filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

She wrote, "It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too… to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts… but praying to just find strength and peace".

“A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love… and not give hate the power to affect me.”

“There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The Gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking,” she concluded. Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry and Raashii Khanna dropped loved-up emojis in the comment section.

Fans showered love on the diva, one of the users wrote, “Love you, Sam! Wishing you nothing but the best in everything.” Many others praised her. “You deserve the world,” wrote another fan. One more commented, “You’ve been a warrior Sam. The way you handled your diagnosis is truly inspiring.”

