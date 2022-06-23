Salman Khan joins Green India Challenge, urges fans to plant trees

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMANKHANFANS Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday participated in Green India Challenge here by planting a sapling and urged all his fans to plant trees to protect the environment. The actor planted a sapling at Ramoji Film City where he was shooting for his upcoming movie "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali". He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and Green India Founder J Santosh Kumar and his film crew.

The actor appreciated the mission taken up by the MP. "Planting trees is a very good thing. I don't know why people take interest in cutting trees. It is said that when a man stops growing, you should plant a tree. Tree is a still man and a man is a walking tree. This bond is very important," Salman said. Underlining the importance of plantation, he added, "wherever you have trees, you will have water".

Salman said that every person should take responsibility for the plantation programme and also take adequate care of the saplings until they grow big trees. It is unfortunate that human loss due to natural calamities, heavy rains and floods is immense, he said, adding that the only solution to check human loss is to promote massive plantations.

Santosh Kumar thanked the Bollywood star for accepting his request and joining the Green India Challenge. He said that Salman's initiative to plant saplings will definitely inspire crores of his fans.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Projects

On the movies front, the actor has been busy with the shoot of the upcoming feature film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hegde. It is set for release later this year in December. The Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will make her grand debut in Bollywood with Salman starrer. In addition to her, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam play important roles in the film. KEKD is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.