Saif Ali Khan on working with Aditya Chopra Bunty Aur Babli 2: There's peace again and everything is fine

Saif Ali Khan who will soon be reuniting with Rani Mukherji after 11 years in Yashraj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 opened up about working with Aditya Chopra after reports of unspecified disagreements.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 15, 2020 14:44 IST
One of the much-awaited releases of the year before the coronavirus widespread was Yashraj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. The film which happens to be the sequel of the 2005 film starring Rani and Abhishek Bachchan was also awaited because of the fact because of the reunion of Saif and Rani on the big screen after 11 years. Not only this but the actor too will be reuniting with Aditya Chopra after reports of unspecified disagreements between the two. Talking about the film, the Bollywood actor said that the producer greeted him with a message that read, "welcome back home" that meant a lot for him.

Talking about Aditya, Saif in an interview with Film Companion said, "It was nice to reconnect with Adi again. We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn’t worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there’s peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this."

India Tv - Rani and Saif

Rani and Saif

Further, he said "I have produced films, (I can say that) it’s really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting a SMS from Adi saying ‘Welcome back home’ means a lot to me."

The latest update about the film is that the team has completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film which he shared through a picture of the film's cast. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#AbuDhabi schedule concludes... #BuntyAurBabli2 stars #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari... Directed by Varun V Sharma... Produced by Aditya Chopra... 26 June 2020 release."

 

The sequel of the 2005 release was set to hit the theatres on June 26 but might now be postponed due to the lockdown.

