Raqesh Bapat sends love and hugs to Shilpa Shetty on her birthday amid breakup rumours with Shamita

Amid breakup rumours with actress Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat showered love on sister Shilpa Shetty on her birthday. He wished Shilpa in the cutest way possible. Taking to his Instagram, Raqesh shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen painting Shilpa's picture on a canvas. "Happy Birthday to the most lovable and adorable star on this planet. I wish you a life, full of joy, and I desire you continue in your mission of being happy, and making happy beings around u. May this life of yours be filled with happiness, cheer and lots of love," he wrote.

"May faithful friends always stay by your side to bring you up whenever you are down. May your family always be your strongest support. May you have an amazing life with each passing year. Stay blessed. Love and hugs. @theshilpashetty," the Maryada actor added.

During Nach Baliye 6, Raqesh, who participated with his then wife Ridhi Dogra, made this picture. Shilpa had joined the show as a judge and encouraged the two to do well on the dance reality show. To express his gratitude, Raqesh had made a painting of the actress and gifted her during one of the episodes. ALSO READ: #ShaRa: Raqesh Bapat shares mushy video with ladylove Shamita Shetty from their romantic ferry ride

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who fell in love with each other on Bigg Boss OTT, have reportedly parted ways. The two formed one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. They met in the controversial reality show, hosted by Karan Johar and eventually fell in love with each other. They were fondly called #ShaRa by fans.

