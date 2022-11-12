Ranveer Singh honoured with Etoile d'Or award at Marrakech Film Festival; dances on 'Malhari'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RANVEERIANSFC Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been honored with the Etoile d'Or award at the 19th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival, this year. On the opening night of the Marrakech, the actor set the stage on fire when he performed one of his characteristic energy dances to the popular song 'Malhari.' Not just this, Ranveer cheered up the crowd by singing an impromptu rap number from Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh honoured with Etoile d'Or award

As Ranveer was presented with Marrakech's Etoile d'Or trophy, he said, "This is the darkest period. When I look at the world around me, I see all sorts of pain and suffering. I feel that in my capacity as an entertainer, the best thing I can do is lighten people's burden."

Following the opening ceremony performance, he moved to Marrakech's famous Jemaa El Fna Square where Ranveer's Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film 'Bajirao Mastani' was screened. There he treated the crowd to a rendition of a rap number from 'Gully Boy' and once again danced. "You put me on a stage and give me a mike, and I feel compelled to sing you a song, or do you a dance, or show you a movie, or tell you a story," he added.

Prior to his dance performance, he recalled a piece of advice given to him by manager Susan Rodrigues. He said, "I am the worst singer in the world. You know, my darling Susan, who has known me for so many years….every time I tell Susan that I want to sing, she just closes her ears. She says, ‘Ranveer, don’t be under any confusion that you can sing good enough. In fact, you should just stick to raps. And you know how to dance.’ So, I am confident of my dance."

Ranveer Singh on representing Indian Cinema in Africa

When asked how he feels representing Indian cinema in Africa, Ranveer Singh said, "I have to say it is overwhelming. I think it stands a testament to the power of Indian Cinema. It can transcend geographical borders, and cultural borders, and bring us together as people. I think it is the most beautiful thing. I think I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of Indian cinema. I feel so proud at this moment.”

For the unversed, the Marrakech International Film Festival has previously honoured Indian stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and in 2012, it ran a special sidebar to mark 100 years of Indian cinema.

