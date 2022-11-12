Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar memes take over Twitter after Kartik Aaryan's confirmation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MUKESHK61766507 Akshay Kumar memes

Hera Pheri 3: After it was confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will be playing one of the leads in the hit comedy franchise 'Hera Pheri', the fans of the blockbuster film expressed their disappointment as they were eagerly waiting to watch Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reunite for the third part. But it seems nothing of that sort is happening. Recently, veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who essayed the role of Babu Bhaiya, took to Twitter and stated that Kartik is a new addition to the cast. However, It’s not clear whether Suniel and Akshay have backed out or not.

For the unversed, Hera Pheri was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film "Ramji Rao Speaking". Regarded as one of the best Hindi comedy films ever made, the story of the movie revolves around two tenants, Raju (Kumar) and Shyam (Shetty), and a landlord Baburao (Rawal), as three good-natured men struggling in life, who get rich thanks to a freak twist of fate involving a wrong telephone number and a sinister kidnapping gone haywire. ALSO READ: Paresh Rawal CONFIRMES Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3. Are Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar missing?

However, soon after Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik Aaryan's news, Akshay's fans expressed their disappointment with hilarious memes and photos from the iconic film. A user wrote, "This News Is Really Heartbreaking. #HeraPheri3 without Akshay Kumar sir is unimaginable. Still can't believe this is true." Take a look

Earlier it was also said that director Priyadarshan has replaced Indra Kumar as the director of Hera Pheri. It was said that Priyadarshan has been locked to helm the third film in the franchise. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

The sequel to "Hera Pheri", titled "Phir Hera Pheri", was released in 2006. While the three heroes returned, Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen were cast as female leads, and late Neeraj Vora took over as director. Both films, over the years, have managed to gain cult status for their hilarious script.

Read More Trending News