Paresh Rawal CONFIRMES Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3. Are Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar missing?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kartik Aaryan confirmed for Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3: After the enormous success of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty's film 'Hera Pheri' and 'Hera Pheri 2', fans have been eagerly waiting for the makers to release Hera Pheri 3 on the big screen. While talks have been going around about the film for many years, nothing has been confirmed so far. But now it seems that an announcement on part 3 of the film is almost here and it is confirmed that 'Kartik Aaryan' will be playing one of the leads.

The confirmation has been given by veteran actor Paresh Rawal himself. Take a look:

It’s not clear whether Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar has backed out or not. But an undated video of Shetty makes it clear that Ram Setu actor will be a part of the Hera Pheri 3 as the former says 'there is no Hera Pheri without Akshay.'

Earlier it was also said that director Priyadarshan has replaced Indra Kumar as the director of Hera Pheri. It was said that Priyadarshan has been locked to helm the third film in the franchise. However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

About Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film "Ramji Rao Speaking". Regarded as one of the best Hindi comedy films ever made, the story of the movie revolves around two tenants, Raju (Kumar) and Shyam (Shetty), and a landlord Baburao (Rawal), as three good-natured men struggling in life, who get rich thanks to a freak twist of fate involving a wrong telephone number and a sinister kidnapping gone haywire. Tabu also played a pivotal role in the entertainer, which set the template for new-age comedy in Bollywood.

The sequel to "Hera Pheri", titled "Phir Hera Pheri", was released in 2006. While the three heroes returned, Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen were cast as female leads, and late Neeraj Vora took over as director. Both films, over the years, have managed to gain cult status for their hilarious script.

Latest Entertainment News