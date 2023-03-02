Ranbir Kapoor fears baby Raha not recognizing him, says 'it will break my heart'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRKAPOOR Ranbir Kapoor fears baby Raha not recognizing him

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. Recently, the actor graced the sets of Indian Idol 13 for the promotions. During his appearance on the show, the actor revealed that he fears that Raha will recognise him.

A contestant asked the actor whether his beard pricks his newborn baby daughter, Raha. The actor replied, "I have grown this beard for the movie. Since my daughter Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look. I don't have the fear that my beard will prick her, but I do fear that she may not recognize me after I shave. She has this habit of only looking into my eyes while giving me a smile, and I believe that she has not really looked below my eye level. I am sure she will get used to my clean shaved look as well, but it will break my heart if she does not recognize me."

Earlier, the actor shared that his daughter has started smiling and seeing that he never feels like leaving home. "It's the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," Ranbir said.

Meanwhile, the Luv Ranjan directorial, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is all set to release on March The romantic comedy is shot in beautiful locations across Delhi, Mumbai, Spain, and Mauritius. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are sharing screen space for the first time in the film.

Also read: OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (March 3): Gulmohar, Taj Divided By Blood & others

Also read: Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away

Latest Entertainment News