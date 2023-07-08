Ranbir Kapoor celebrates mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in London; Alia Bhatt sends love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor posted a photo capturing her son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Bharat Sahni, and Samara.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted at Mumbai airport as he made his way to London to surprise his mother, Neetu Kapoor for her birthday. Neetu, who is currently in London, turned 65.

The veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo capturing smiles of Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, she wrote, “Beautiful cherished day missed @aliabhatt #raha @riddhimakapoorsahaniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii.The moment the post was shared, Alia Bhatt showered them with hearts and left a comment saying Love you. She even posted a birthday note for her mother-in-law, Happy Birthday, queen, she wrote.

Currently, she is busy with promotions for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she shares the screen with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, days after Superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar released the trailer of the film.

Whereas her highly anticipated Hollywood film Heart of Stone, in which she will be sharing screen space with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The makers have already unveiled the trailer at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil. Heart of Stone is all set to release in theatres on August 11.

Whereas Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in theatres on August 11 this year in 5 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishna Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Ketani’s Cine 1 Studios. Not just Animal, OMG 2 and Gadar 2 is also set for release on the same date. Amid speculations of the film being postponed, the makers of Animals haven’t made any official announcement yet.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

