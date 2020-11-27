Rakul Preet Singh doesn't want to leave Maldives; asks to be taken back

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAKULPREET Rakul Preet Singh

Many Bollywood stars visited Maldives for vacation, while some celebrities are still chilling in the gorgeous island there, others have come back to Mumbai. But the ones who have returned finds it difficult to bid adieu to the place. Rakul Preet Singh is also amongst those and she's missing the clear blue sky in Maldives. Rakul had a fabulous time on her family vacation in the Maldives and now that she's back, she just can't stop thinking about those days.

Taking to Instagram, she asked to be taken back to the place where the sky is blue. She shared a few stunning photos of herself enjoying the weather and beach blues of Maldives. Recently she shared a memory from her favourite vacation a confession. The actress wrote in her post: "Take me back where the sky is blue and you find you."

In the photo, Rakul was seen dressed in white separates, chilling on the beach. Reacting to the post, Kajal Aggarwal commented "So pretty."

Earlier, she posted a family picture from the vacation and wrote "Where life begins and love never ends !! FAMILY @amanpreetoffl #besttimes #vacayvibes and now workmode."

Take a look at her posts:

