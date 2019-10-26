Rajkummar Rao supports PM's India Wali Diwali campaign

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao has shot for a two-minute-long advertisement to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'India Wali Diwali' campaign.

In the video, the actor encourages the audience to make the festival of Diwali special for the underprivileged children by donating clothes, toys and gifts. Director of the ad film, Ankit Sharma, said Rajkummar brought "tremendous" credibility to the campaign.

What a simple yet noble thought. Let's start a new tradition this Diwali. Let's celebrate #IndiaWaliDiwali PM Shri @narendramodi https://t.co/RGGPW1YUPo — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 25, 2019

"The simplicity of thought here was amazing. And that had to be translated into the visuals as well. The treatment and grammar was thus very simplistic, open, and easy to the eye. Rajkummar is just too fine with this art and it was evident that he truly believes in the cause that he is supporting," Ankit said in a statement.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was seen in a similar campaign by the government called "Bharat Ki Laxmi''.