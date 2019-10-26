Saturday, October 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Rajkummar Rao supports PM's India Wali Diwali campaign

Rajkummar Rao supports PM's India Wali Diwali campaign

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was seen in a similar campaign by the government called "Bharat Ki Laxmi''.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2019 23:52 IST
Representative News Image

Rajkummar Rao 

Rajkummar Rao has shot for a two-minute-long advertisement to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'India Wali Diwali' campaign.

In the video, the actor encourages the audience to make the festival of Diwali special for the underprivileged children by donating clothes, toys and gifts. Director of the ad film, Ankit Sharma, said Rajkummar brought "tremendous" credibility to the campaign.

"The simplicity of thought here was amazing. And that had to be translated into the visuals as well. The treatment and grammar was thus very simplistic, open, and easy to the eye. Rajkummar is just too fine with this art and it was evident that he truly believes in the cause that he is supporting," Ankit said in a statement.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was seen in a similar campaign by the government called "Bharat Ki Laxmi''.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySRK once spent time in jail. He revealed this on David Letterman show Next Story  