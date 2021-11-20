Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao drops super adorable wedding pictures with wifey Patralekhaa

Bollywood's lovebirds Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao tied the knot on November 15 in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Announcing their wedding, they shared lovable posts and stunning pictures as groom and bride on social media. Days after their wedding, Rajkummar on Saturday took to his Instagram and dropped another super adorable wedding picture with his ladylove. Heads over heels in love with Patralekhaa, the actor used red heart emojis for the caption.

Earlier in the day, Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha shared a joyous picture from the wedding and welcomed the actor to their family. "To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patraj," Patralekhaa's sister wrote. The photo includes the newly-wedded couple along with Parnalekhaa and her mother Papri Paul and brother Agnish Paul.

After dating for 11 years, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in an intimate ceremony on November 15. The couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. For the ceremony, Rao dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi's ivory ethnic wear with badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a red saree from the designer. Soon after tying the knot, the couple even shared lovable posts and pictures for their fans.

"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever and beyond," Rajkummar's post read.

