Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha welcomes brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao to family with joyous wedding pic

Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha welcomes brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao to family

After dating each other for over a decade, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now a married couple. The two lovebirds tied the knot in Chandigarh. Now, welcoming her brother-in-law into the family, Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha took to her social media and shared an adorable post. She dropped a joyous picture from Raj and Patralekhaa's wedding and wrote, "To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family, Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patraj." The photo includes the newly-wedded couple along with Parnalekhaa and her mother Papri Paul and brother Agnish Paul.

The cute family picture received love from both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar. Taking to the comments section, Rajkummar dropped a few heart emojis while Patralekhaa dropped a compliment. "You look stunning Sils.." she wrote. Agnish also posted two photographs with his family, featuring Rajkummar Rao.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa after dating for 11 years got married in an intimate ceremony on November 15. They got married in Chandigarh in the presence of their family members and close friends. The couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. For the ceremony, Rao dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi's ivory ethnic wear with badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a red saree from the designer. Soon after tying the knot, the couple even shared lovable posts and pictures for their fans.

"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever and beyond," Rajkummar's post read.

Patralekhaa also shared photographs from the ceremony on her Instagram page. "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate. My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever," the 32-year-old wrote.

