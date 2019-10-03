Rajkummar Rao dances to Vidya Balan’s ‘Mere Dholna’ song but there’s a twist. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao dances to Vidya Balan’s ‘Mere Dholna’ song

Rajkummar Rao is on a promotion spree for his upcoming Bollywood film Made In China. The actor shared a video recently in which he can be seen dancing and enjoying with host Maniesh Paul on his new show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. While the show will debut on the small screen on October 5, the most popular TV host has already shot for a couple of episodes with the biggest names in the industry.

Rajkummar Rao shared a video in which he can be seen wearing a bodysuit double his size. All he had to do is get up wearing that suit and dance when the song plays. While Rajkummar could do it very easily, his partner could not and kept rolling on the floor. The Citylights actor impressed everyone with his sassy moves on Vidya Balan’s song Mere Dholna from the film Bhool Bhulaiya. Watch the video here-

Rajkummar made an appearance on the show with Sonam Kapoor. Earlier Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have also made their appearance felt in the show. Before them, Maniesh also shot for an episode with power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol. In the video shared by him, host Maniesh is seen making the superstar wear a blue wig and then do the Singham dialogue. Watch the episode here-

On the related note, Rajkummar Rao was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Judgementall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. Now, he will be treating his fans with made In China which also stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani in important roles.

Sanedo - Made In China | Rajkummar & Mouni

