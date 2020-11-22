Raj Kundra shares adorable video for wife Shilpa Shetty on their 11th anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's 11th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one couple who hardly leave any stone unturned to show their love for eachother on social media. Be it pictures or videos, the duo keep their fans updated about their feelings for one another. And the same happened on their 11th wedding anniversary, today, Raj Kundra shared an adorable animated video for his dear wife. He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "I love you and I will always love you, Shilpa Shetty, till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to love you. Happy Anniversary my darling. #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou."

Take a look at Raj Kundra's post here:

Meanwhile, even Shilpa didn't shy away from displaying her love for beau and shared a lovey-dovey post for hubby Raj on Instagram. She posted a beautiful picture of themselves together where the actress is seen resting her head on Raj's shoulder. Shilpa captioned the image saying, "No filter love... the real deal. As we complete 11 years today, I still have eyes only for you (and on you). Somethings never change. What was... Still is! Whoa! 11 years and not counting! Happy anniversary, my Cookie,"

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Well, going by their posts and wishes they still seem like a newly wed couple. Don't you think?

For the unversed, Raj Kundra is a business man and he got married to Shilpa Shetty on November 22, 2009 when she was at the peak of her acting career. The duo have a son named Viaan Raj Kundra and a daughter Samisha.