R Madhavan cheers for his son Vedaant as he creates a new national junior swimming record

R Madhavan is a proud father! His son recently made headlines for breaking a national junior record at a swimming competition. Vedaant Madhavan created the national record in the 1500m freestyle event at the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships being held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool in the iconic Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar to bag the gold medal. To register his win, Vedaant reportedly clocked 16:01.73 to beat Advait Page’s record of 16:06.43 seconds which was created in the year 2017.

During the competition, he left behind Karnataka’s Amogh Anand Venkatesh who timed 16:21.98 seconds and Shubhojeet Gupta from Bengal with 16:34.06. Sharing the video of his winning streak, Madhavan captioned, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken".

Vedaant won gold in Denmark Open swimming

Earlier, Vedaant Madhavan, added a gold medal to his kitty in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen. Taking to Instagram, the proud father Madhavan shared the update with his fans and followers. , while posting a video of his son from the ceremony wrote, "Gold....(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it's a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team." ALSO READ: R. Madhavan is elated after Priyanka Chopra praises his son Vedaant on his win at Danish Open

Madhavan also shared a video from the felicitation ceremony, in which Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year. ALSO READ: Rocketry Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer has taken off, new Bollywood films struggling

R Madhavan's work front

Madhavan recently starred in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. Helmed by Madhavan himself, the film is based on the life of the former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022.