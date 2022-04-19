R. Madhavan is elated after Priyanka Chopra praises his son Vedaant on his win at Danish Open

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra lauds R.Madhavan's son Vedaant

Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for actor R. Madhavan's son Vedaant ever since he bagged gold and silver medals at the Danish Open swimming event. Like many, Priyanka Chopra also congratulated Madhavan and his son after learning about the teenager's glorious achievement. Congratulating Vedaant and his family, Priyanka tweeted, "Wohooo! Congratulations @VedaantMadhavan! That's an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing! Congratulations @ActorMadhavan and Sarita."

Priyanka's tweet left Madhavan elated. Responding to the 'Aitraaz' star, Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow ... thank you so so much .. don't know what to say.. we are so thrilled and excited .gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again @priyankachopra .. you are the very best."

Earlier, Madhavan posted a video of his son from the ceremony and wrote, "Gold....(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it's a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

Madhavan also shared a video from the felicitation ceremony, in which Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who was among the first to congratulate, said, "So proud. God bless him. More power to him." Actress Keerthy Suresh too congratulated Vedaant. She tweeted, "Kudos to the champion Vedaant Madhavan.Your achievement is an inspiration to all !! Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy sir." Congratulating the teenager, actor Sikander Kher commented, "superb !!! Jai Hind."

Also read: R. Madhavan's son Vedaant wins gold in Denmark Open swimming; proud father says he's 'overwhelmed'

At the Danish Open, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle event. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet.