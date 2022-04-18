Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RMADHAVAN R. Madhavan's son Vedaant wins gold in Denmark Open swimming; proud father says he's 'overwhelmed'

Actor R. Madhavan's son, Vedaant Madhavan, has done the country proud by adding a gold medal to his kitty in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen. Interestingly, Vedaant had only a couple of days ago won a silver for India at the same competition. The 16-year-old bagged gold in the men's 800m freestyle and bettered his personal best time by a whopping 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night. Taking to Instagram, the proud father Madhavan shared the update with his fans and followers.

Madhavan while posting a video of his son from the ceremony wrote, "Gold....(dancing and gold medal emojis). With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues (red heart and folded hands emojis). Today it's a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team."

Madhavan also shared a video from the felicitation ceremony, in which Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal.

Several people including celebrities have congratulated both Madhavan and Vedaant for the youngster's achievement. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who was among the first to congratulate, said, "So proud. God bless him. More power to him." Actress Keerthy Suresh too congratulated Vedaant. She tweeted, "Kudos to the champion Vedaant Madhavan.Your achievement is an inspiration to all !! Congratulations to the proud father, Maddy sir." Congratulating the teenager, actor Sikander Kher commented, "superb !!! Jai Hind."

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

The Danish Open concludes on April 19.