Priyanshu Painyuli marries girlfriend Vandana Joshi: We promise a lifetime of being best friends

Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi on Thursday. The duo was supposed to get married earlier this year but COVID19 ruined their plans. However, the duo did not let it ruin their happiness and they got married in an intimate ceremony on November 26th in the actor's hometown Dehradun. Their wedding reception will most probably take place in Mumbai in the second week of December, keeping in mind all the safety precautions.

Talking about their wedding, Priyanshu said, "At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Everyday ever since has been a reminder of precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but Vandana and I took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn’t be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit.

We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority. It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with biggest joy in the world. To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals. You’d ask what’s love in times of coronavirus like? In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, "It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess, when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered.""

Check out FIRST PHOTOS from their wedding:

Priyanshu and Vandana met during their theatre days in 2013 while in Vaibhavi Merchant’s musical Taj Express. They have also worked together in a few short films directed by Priyanshu himself.

On a related note, Priyanshu was recently seen in Mirzapur 2. He started shooting for the sports drama Rashmi Rocket in Pune and recently completed the first schedule. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu will be seen playing the role of Taapsee Pannu's husband in the project. The film sees Priyanshu in the role of an army man.

