Priyanka Chopra reminisces about her first Cannes appearance with husband Nick Jonas. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKA18 Priyanka Chopra reminisces about her first Cannes appearance with husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently in Los Angeles where she is spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas during the lockdown. The actress has been actively encouraging fans to come forward and support the health workers in the battle against COVID-19 and also updating them about her special moments at home. The actress on Sunday, took to Instagram to share her memories from her first Cannes appearance last year with her American singer husband.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video featuring her different red carpet looks from Cannes Film Festival 2019, where she appeared with her husband Nick Jonas. It shows her romantic moments with Nick as well as her red carpet and after-party moments. She captioned it as, "This time last year. My first Cannes. @nickjonas." Check the video here-

Every year Cannes Film Festival happens in the month of May, however, this year due to coronavirus pandemic, it will not take place anytime soon. The world's biggest film festival was due to take place between May 12 and 23. But its board said in light of the pandemic they were now looking at rescheduling it to "the end of June-beginning of July". Several other film festivals, including Tribeca, SXSW and Edinburgh have already been cancelled or put back.

Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 👉 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 19, 2020

Recently, Priyanka Chopra treated fans with a 'flashback Friday' video in which she is seen dancing in her bathrobe while getting ready in her makeup room. The actress oozes sass in the video which is captioned as, "Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for." Check out-

Meanwhile, during a conversation with Vogue, the actress shared how she and her husband have been passing time. She said that they have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce". The actress said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons. "I've also started the piano -- I make my husband teach me," the 37-year-old said, adding: "I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

The Quantico actress stressed that Nick is also "an in-house physical trainer and in-house writing partner". She went on to share that she has taken a "hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!" "I've also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book," she said.

