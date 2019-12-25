Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring into Christmas by decorating cookies. Watch video

Watch video Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring into Christmas by decorating cookies. Nick Jonas shared a cute video on Instagram in which he can be seen decorating cookies with wife Priyanka Chopra.

After completing the shoot of her next film, The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra has returned to her husband Nick Jonas in New York. The actress is enjoying the holiday season with her family and is already making a splash in the city with her killer looks. On the eve of Christmas, the American singer shared a cute video on his Instagram in which he can be seen decorating cookies with PeeCee and his friends by his side. In the video, Nick is seen showing his fans what he has made while Priyanka reveals that she has made a ninja. Watch the video here-

This is Priyanka Chopra’s second Christmas celebration with her husband Nick Jonas and her happiness is quite evident in the video. The actress has completed her projects in India and the American singer is also done with his Happiness Begins tour, so now they are planning to spend some quality time together.

Priyanka and Nick have always been appreciative of each other’s work. Recently, during the premiere of his film Jumanji: The Next level, Nick revealed that marriage has changed him for good. He said that it is a blessing to have found someone special in your life to love and care. On the other hand, PeeCee also told ET earlier, “It’s so amazing to have someone out there rooting for you and you know that that’s your partner and you know that they are always on your team and whatever happens, that’s your person and that’s such an amazing security and I loved it.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas beats Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others to grab the number one position in IMDB's "Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television" list. The list is determined by data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb visitors. PeeCee followed by Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani on the list.

