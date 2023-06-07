Pregnant Sana Khan reveals being scared as delivery date approaches: 'I experience every emotion'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANAKHAN Pregnant Sana Khan reveals being scared

Former actress Sana Khan, who exited the entertainment industry for religious reasons, got married to Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad in 2023. Currently, she is anticipating the arrival of her first child and has expressed being emotionally inundated in the final stages of her pregnancy.

While speaking to the paparazzi, the actress shared her emotions and said, "I have a responsibility to raise a new life. Children are Allah's possession, and they must be cared for. I make an effort to take every action that will benefit the baby. Yeah, so, I am in my last few weeks, so obviously I am happy, excited, scared. I experience every emotion that a new mom should have. I can’t wait to see my baby to be very honest. But yes, Inshallah, let’s see how it goes."

After that, Sana was questioned about the pair's chosen names, to which she replied, "We have obviously decided the names. We decided on a name for either gender but will reveal it later. However, whatever Allah decides, we will act accordingly."

Earlier this year, the Bigg Boss fame shared a cryptic post on their Instagram, hinting at a possible source of happiness that sparked her pregnancy speculations. She wrote, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This Umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy."

In October 2020, the former actress announced her retirement from the entertainment world in a lengthy Instagram post, claiming religious concerns. Everyone was startled when the actress made such a decision at a pivotal time in her career.

