Prateik Babbar, Sanya Sagar living separately after one year of marriage? Here's what we know

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prateik Babbar, Sanya Sagar living separately after one year of marriage?

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, who tied the knot with girlfriend Sanya Sagar in January last year, is said to be living separately from his wife after one year of marriage. According to the latest reports in Spotboye, the actor's marriage has hit a rocky road and the rift between the couple has deepened over the last couple of months. The report states that Prateik and Sanya have been living away from each other for the past couple of weeks due to some differences. However, when the actor was asked about it, he rubbished the rumors that said that there is nothing like that.

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar have even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Prateik has even deleted all the honeymoon pictures from the photo-sharing social media platform. Also, Sanya has been missing from all the functions and parties of the Babbars. She was neither seen at Raj Babbar's birthday lunch, nor at the holi party.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prateik Babbar, Sanya Sagar living separately after one year of marriage?

For the unversed, Prateik and Sanya had been dating for a couple of years before tying the knot on January 23, 2019. Following the marriage ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a reception in Mumbai on January 26 where several Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Prateik said, “Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She’s the best partner I could have asked for. It didn’t take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds cliched, but I can’t stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in life.”

Prateik had proposed to Sanya in Goa when the two had visited the beach state for a music festival.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page