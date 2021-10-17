Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRATEIKBABBAR Prateik Babbar remembers mother Smita Patil on her birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar is quite active on social media. every now and then he treats his fans with pictures and videos of himself from various vacations and photoshoots. One thing which he never fails to post is remembrance posts for his late mother and actress Smita Patil. On the 66th birth anniversary of Smita Patil, her son yet again fondly remembered her with a touching note. Taking to Instagram Story, Prateik wrote, "Happy birthday, mom."

In another story, he dropped a red heart emoticon. Have a look at the same here:

Image Source : INSTA Prateik Babbar's post for Smita Patil

Smita Patil, who was known for her contribution to the parallel cinema movement in the Eighties, died a few weeks after she gave birth to Prateik. She was just 31 when she breathed her last in 1986. She was a recipient of the fourth highest civilian honour of India, Padma Shri.

To date, people remember Smita Patil, the second wife of actor-politician Raj Babbar, for her versatile acting performances. 'Manthan', 'Bazaar', 'Ardh Satya', and 'Waaris' among others are some of Smita Patil's memorable films.

