Prabhas reveals Kangana Ranaut once told him about 'astrology prediction' but...

Prabhas plays a palmist in Radhe Shyam

In Radhe Shyam, Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, a regal palmist and a fortune teller. Now during the film’s promotions, the actor recalled an incident with Kangana Ranaut, where she shared about an astrologer’s predictions coming true. In a segment of the conversation, the actor discussed that while Kangana and he was working together on the 2009 Telugu film 'Ek Niranjan,' the actress had revealed that the astrologer predicted about her acting career long ago.

Prabhas revealed that Kangana had told him an astrologer predicted that she was going to be a heroine one day. In conversation with director SS Rajamouli, Prabhas said, "Kangana (Ranaut) told me this interesting thing back when we were shooting for Ek Niranjan. She grew up in a small town not related to cinema at all. She met an astrologer. She went there and they told her she was going to be a heroine."

The actor said that Kangana had thought that the astrologer was fooling her. "She brushed it off thinking 'I'm just a small town girl and these people are fooling me with heroine talk'. We heard many incidents like this, which might have happened but I find them hard to believe," he added.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut at the age of 18 with Anurag Basu's Gangster. In a long career since, she has done films including Tanu Weds Manu, Thalaivii, Queen and more. Now, the actress, will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

Meanwhile, talking about Radhe Shyam, the film has been described as "the biggest war between love and destiny". It also stars Pooja Hegde. The film marks the first-time collaboration between actor Prabhas and director Radha Krishna Kumar. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for the upcoming Astro-thriller movie. The film also stars Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sasha Chettri in key roles.