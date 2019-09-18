PM Modi touched by Anupam Kher's mother's wish on birthday

Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
Narendra Modi was quite impressed by actor Anupam Kher's mother birthday wish and took to Twitter to thank her back.

IANS IANS
September 18, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received wishes from around the globe on his 69th birthday on Tuesday. Among the numerous wishes one that particularly touched Modi ji was one coming from veteran actor Anupam Kher and his mother. The actor on Tuesday took to social media and posted a video in which he along with his mother can be seen wishing the Prime Minister on his birthday.

In the video, Anupam's mother also thanked Modi for scrapping of Article 370 from Kashmir. "Mom wanted to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. So I started recording the message. It is only when she said 'ane toh de' I realized she is expecting him to come on the phone and do a facetime with her. She is innocently hilarious. Happy Birthday Sir. #DulariRocks," Kher wrote.

Thanking Kher and his mother for the kind words, PM Modi tweeted: "Dear Anupam Kher, I am touched by your wishes. I would like to specially thank your Mother for the kind words and blessings. They give me immense strength."

