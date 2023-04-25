Parineeti Chopra remains silent on wedding reports, netizens say 'grabbing limelight with marriage news'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Parineeti Chopra remains silent on wedding reports

Parineeti Chopra's dating and wedding rumours with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha have been making headlines for quite some time now. However, the two have remained silent on the topic and have not offered any clarification as of yet. Whenever Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha get snapped by paparazzi, one question is always posed: "When are they getting married?"

The Bollywood actress was recently spotted at an airport, where she was confronted with the big question, but she chose to keep quiet as usual. Additionally, one of the photographers requested that the actress reveal information about her impending wedding and made the remark, "Hum log bhi kurta silwa lete hai," which roughly translates to, "We also have to get a kurta stitched." Another pap added, "Mam bata do na (Mam, please tell us)" and "Hum ladki wale hai (we are from team Bride)".

Parineeti kept herself from laughing, but she still maintained her choice to remain silent and ignore the question. The actress just said, 'Tum log pagal ho chuke ho (You guys have gone mad)'.

However, Parineeti's behaviour was slammed by netizens who thought she is being pretentious. They flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "She is just creating a buzz by not speaking, and wanted to be in limelight with her marriage news." Another user commented, "Why she is giving too many expressions. Kiara also got married recently she didn't give such giggles." A third user wrote, "I don’t think she has done this much overacting even in films."

Earlier, Raghav Chadha addressed the dating rumours. When he was asked about Parineeti, he said "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

