Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha: Udaipur airport is all decked up as couple leaves for their GRAND wedding

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Parineeti Chopra leaves Delhi for her wedding in Udaipur

After hosting a Sufi night in Delhi, the soon-to-be husband and wife, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get married in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple left Delhi on Friday to kick-off their wedding festivities at The Leela Palace in the city. Videos and pictures of the couple jetting off and Udaipur Airport all decked up to welcome the bride and the groom are doing rounds on the internet.

One of the viral videos shows a big hoarding about the Udaipur Airport that says, "Welcome to Udaipur, Parineeti & Raghav." The video also shows a crowd with band baaja and baaraat ready to welcome the couple.

Watch the viral video here:

In another video, Parineeti Chopra can be seen leaving from the Delhi Airport. Dressed in a maroon co-ord set, the actor exuded the bride glow as she was papped at the airport while Raghav Chadha sported a black sweatshirt with a pair of blue jeans.

Watch here:

On Wednesday, the couple hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and family in Delhi. Several videos from the ceremony circulated on the internet wherein the couple can be seen singing along and dancing to Tera Yaar Bolda. While Chopra slipped into a silver outfit for the occasion, the politician sported a dark blue suit.

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have opted for Manish Malhotra for their D-day. The actor was also spotted at the designer's pad in Mumbai multiple times ahead of her engagement in May. Reports also suggest that the festivities on their wedding day will begin with Chadha's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace. At around 2 pm, Chadha will leave for The Leela Palace in a boat with the baarat.

For those unversed, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May at the Kapurthala House in Delhi.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim FINALLY reveal the face of their baby boy Ruhaan | See photo

Latest Entertainment News