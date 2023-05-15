Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share statement after engagement: 'we come from different worlds'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share statement after engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13 in a dreamy ceremony. The couple looked gorgeous in ivory outfits and shared photos on Instagram to make it official. Now, a day after their engagement, the couple released a statement to express their gratitude for all the love they received. They said that it is a union of two different worlds as they have engaged.

Parineeti Chopra's statement read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

"We are so touched by everything we have read/seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey known that you all are standing with us."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at the Kapurthala House in Delhi on Saturday. The duo shared the news on their Instagram pages, posting several photos from the ceremony. "Everything I prayed for.... She said yes!" wrote the 34-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

The ceremony was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti's cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The function began at 5 pm with Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by ardas. Engagement took place at 8 pm.

For the special occasion, Raghav wore an ivory achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection, while Parineeti, 34, opted for a pastel peach dress by Manish Malhotra.

