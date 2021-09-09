On 11th wedding anniversary, Jay Bhanushali promises to not stop pulling Mahhi Vij's legs ever

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAY BHANUSHALI Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

One of the televisions most famous couples Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are known for their eccentric relationship. The two never leave a chance to poke fun at each other and pull one another's leg. Their anniversary wish was no different. While Mahhi posted a picture with Jay, the actor wished his wife with an adorable video. In the captions the two, once again, trolled each other.

"Happy Anniversary @mahhivij no matter how much you shop online, do things to irritate me, don't agree on anything I do, I will still be next to you..changed my life when @tarajaymahhi came in our life...baaki bahot izzad dedi ajj ke liye will not stop pulling your leg with my jokes," Jay wrote.

Mahhi, on the other hand, said, "No matter how much you pull my leg, no matter how much you may crack jokes about marriage but you know I’m the best thing that happened to you! Happy Anniversary Tara Ke Papa! It’s been 11 years of laughter, ups and downs, smiles, tears but I know it’s all worth it."

Earlier, Jay Bhanushali opened up on how fatherhood has changed his perspective about life. "Things have changed a lot. I am much closer to my wife (actress Mahhi Vij) now. I had no clue what women go through in their life while giving birth to kids, but during Mahhi's pregnancy I understood how difficult it is for a lady to go through those nine months," he told IANS.

"Tara's birth has changed my perspective a lot. I have realised the importance of family. Now I consider my family to be my priority. I always try to make sure my family members are happy, safe and sound," the actor added.

Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in 2010 and Tara was born on August 21, 2019. They had also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017.