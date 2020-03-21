Image Source : INSTAGRAN Nothing prevails like human spirit: Sushmita Sen posts heartfelt message amid coronavirus scare

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is one Bollywood celebrity who uses her social media to spread positivity and love among her fans. Amid coronavirus scare, everyone is trying to encourage each other to fight the deadly virus and stay protected. The actress also took to her Instagram to put forward a strong message and urged her fans to build their immunity and make them remember that 'nothing prevails like human spirit.'

Sushmita Sen in her long post wrote, Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!! A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action...all in its relentless pursuit of honouring ‘life’. A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! #choosewisely To human spirit & life...let’s do this!! Sending love & healing energy to the world...be safe & keep strengthening your immune system...both inside & out!! I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga"

On a related note, Sushmita Sen often breaks the internet with her mushy posts with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. While the model is 15 years younger than the actress, he fits perfectly into her family and the two are frequently seen complimenting each other on social media. Sushmita has always been quite vocal about her love for boyfriend Rohman. She Never attempted to hide her relationship from the prying eyes of media.

Sushmita, during one of the earlier interviews, revealed that she met Rohman on Instagram and since then the two have been inseparable. "And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple," she had said.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen announced that she will be making her comeback to the much excitement of the fans, however, she hasn't announced anything yet. It was rumored that she will be seen in the new show called Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29 but nothing has been announced yet.

