Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post, says 'revenge will be served'

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi keeps making headlines for her killer dance moves in music videos and her charismatic personality. While the actress is always seen in a happy mood, on Friday, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram and claimed that 'revenge will be served.' The post was about 'repentance' and 'revenge' and the diva let out her feelings. However, she did not disclose the context of her post.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nora Fatehi wrote, "I'm not real big on Repentance... I like Revenge better.. And trust me... It will Be Served."

Nora Fatehi rose to fame with her gorgeous dance moves in John Abraham starrer Satyameva jayate's song Dilbar. The actress then features in many Bollywood songs and also in Remo D'souza directorial film Street Dancer 3D. Talking about her career, Nora is often seen stating that she doesn't want to be typecast as an 'item girl' but desires to do good roles in films that have value.

Nora Fatehi earlier told HT, "I want to be that artist in Bollywood who may be from abroad, but can be accepted equally like any Indian actress because of my skills. These few years, I’ve been hustling and trying to get a role in the industry and I’m also spending a lot of time improving my skills."

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi will be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.