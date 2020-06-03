Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece files sexual harassment complaint against actor's brother: report

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the news lately after his wife Aaliya served him divorce papers after a decade of marriage. Now, the actor and his family have been served another set of allegations by his niece. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece has alleged sexual harassment by his brother and has also filed a complaint against him at the Jamia police station in Delhi. According to the reports in TOI, the niece has claimed that she has suffered since childhood and received no support from the actor.

Talking to ETimes, the niece has said, "I have filed a complaint about sexual harassment by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a step mother. I was tortured a lot. As a child I didn’t understand thinking it was my uncle, but when I grew up I realized it was a different kind of touch. There was violence too."

She added, "Even after my marriage, my father and Nawaz bade papa was also involved, filed false cases to harass my in-laws. If they would have been strict then this would not have happened. They never believed me. Even now every six months my father files some cases and I am sure he will do something after my complaint too. But I have got a lot of support from my husband for this. I have the proof of all the physical violence, which I had sent to my husband."

She claimed that she hoped for support from Nawazuddin when she told him but he ignored the issue saying that it cannot happen. She said, "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that atleast bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece stays in Delhi with her husband.

