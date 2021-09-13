MTV VMAs 2021 Highlights: Machine Gun Kelly-Conor McGregor's fight to Meghan Fox's see-through grown

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BUZZINGPOP, MTV INSTA/ELAVISOMAG MTV VMAs 2021 highlights

MTV Video Music Awards, or popularly known as the VMAs, once again managed to create a stir on social media. From surprise wins to head-turning red carpet moments, the award ceremony became one of the top trends on social media sites and grabbed the limelight on Monday. The star-studded affair, which took place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, was a departure from the last year's no-live audience awards night. Hosted by Doja Cat, the 2021 MTV VMAs, featured a full live audience and elaborate spectacles of the live performance by Camila Cabello, Chloe, Jack Harlow, Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots. Apart from setting the stage on fire with some electric live performances, it was the off-stage moments that became the highlight of the ceremony. Here's what happened on and off stage:

MTV VMAs 2021: Complete list of winners

Machine Gun Kelly, Conor McGregor get into a physical fight

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor had to be separated after getting into a physical altercation at the event. The event was held on Sunday night, reports pagesix.com. A source told Page Six they "got into a fight at the top of the carpet" and "had to be pulled apart." Photos show the UFC champion and 'Bloody Valentine' singer being pulled apart by what looks like security after the scuffle broke out. The source added that McGregor reportedly threw his drink at Kelly.

"They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again," the source said, adding, that the photographers "weren't happy" and were "saying they were going to boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn't walk." Another source said that security had to get involved and "everyone was screaming." "(McGregor) was ready to throw fists," the second source said, adding: "Security was having trouble holding him back." It wasn't clear what the squabble was over.

Meghan Fox and her sultry see-through gown

Actress Megan Fox and her rapper beau Machine Gun Kelly surely made some heads turn with their daring red carpet looks at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Fox looked every inch glamorous as she wore a see-through Mugler gown with crystals over an embellished thong and nude corset bra on the red carpet for Kelly's VMA debut. The actress also shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram account.

Did Billie Ellish throw a shade at JLo?

'Bad Guy' hitmaker Billie Eilish has been called out for reportedly showing attitude at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She appeared to throw a shade at singer-actress Jennifer Lopez at the Sunday ceremony and it was caught on camera, reports aceshowbiz.com. During the event, Lopez was on hand as a presenter. When she appeared on stage to present the Song of the Year award to Olivia Rodrigo for her hit 'Drivers License', Eilish looked unimpressed. As the audience erupted into cheer, the Grammy Award winner remained seated. Others, including her brother Finneas who was sitting next to her, also clapped for the Bronx star, but Eilish didn't clap and chose to twiddle her fingers instead, while giving a side-eye.

BTW, Jennifer Lopez looked every inch glam in her stunning outfit at the VMAs.

Madonna's breathtaking performance

Madonna, who performed "Like A Virgin" at the first VMAs in 1984, made a surprise appearance at this year's event along with singer Cyndi Lauper, one of the winners of the maiden ceremony.

Justin Bieber returned to the stage and won Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber returned to the VMAs stage after six years with a performance of “Stay” with Kid LAROI and his single “Ghost". He took home two of the top awards -- artist of the year and best pop video for "Peaches", featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. To win the artist of the year, the pop star, 27, defeated Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

I know you guys have probably heard it a lot, but we are in unprecedented times right now, with this COVID thing that's happening," Bieber said in his acceptance speech and credited music for being able to bring people together. “We’re all here together, you know? And we got a lot more in common than we don’t. And I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces, and I really do believe the best is yet to come," he added.

BTS wins big too

Korean boy band BTS 'Butter' won the best K-pop award. BTS has won that award in all three years it has been presented. They won last year for 'On' and two years ago for 'Boy with Luv'. BTS also won group of the year for the third year in a row. They are the first group to win in that category three years running. 'Butter' also won song of summer. This is the second year in a row that a K-pop act has won in that category. Blackpink won last year for 'How You Like That'.

They also shared a video thanking BTS ARMY for making it a possible win.

(--with input from agencies)