Mandira Bedi remembers late husband Raj Kaushal with handwritten note: ‘Miss you Raji’

Weeks after the death of her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi shared a post remembering him on Instagram. She posted a handwritten note that reads 'Raji'. “Miss you Raji…”, the actor and TV presenter captioned the photo adding a heartbreak emoji with it. Raj Kaushal passed away in June after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Mandira's post has been receiving love and warmth from her fans, friends and colleagues from the industry. Mandira and Raj Kaushal’s friend Ashish Choudhary posted in the comments section, “Our Rajieeee,” whereas, other celebs including Mouni Roy, Aashka Goradia, Vidya Malavade, Kishwer Merchantt and Arjun Bijlani among others extended their support to her by dropping heart emojis.

Earlier, taking to social media, Mandira had shared photographs with her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who passed away on June 30. The actress, who has been keeping away from social media for a while, posted a few photographs on Instagram where she can be seen happily posing with glasses of red and white wine with her husband, both of them smiling at the camera.

The actress did not caption her photos but only used a heartbroken emoji instead. Bedi and Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara.

Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present. Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.

Friends, followers and industry colleagues mourned his untimely demise on social media and expressed condolences. Film personalities Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Onir, Vicky Kaushal and Hansal Mehta were among the people who expressed shock over the director's sudden death.