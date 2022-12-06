Malaika Arora receives appreciation from Arjun Kapoor for her new show: 'happy to see this come alive'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Malaika Arora receives appreciation from Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora made her OTT debut with her brand new show, Moving In With Malaika and it started streaming on December 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar. While the show started streaming on Monday, her beau, Arjun Kapoor, turned cheerleader for her. The Ishaqzaade actor took to his social media account to praise the actress.

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in the national capital shooting for his upcoming flick, took time out of his shooting schedule for Malaika and gave a shout out to her chat show on his Instagram stories while expressing his anticipation to watch the remaining episodes. He wrote, "You know what I am watching tonight!! @malaikaaroraofficial. So proud and happy to see this finally come alive and become a reality (literally) (sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOORArjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Soon after that, he shared another photo after finishing the episode, and wrote, "Episode 1 has been consumed, waiting for the rest of 3 this week."

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora turned cheerleaders for her as well. Malaika shared a Instagram story that showed the tashan actress and Amrita watching her series. She wrote, "My gurls are glued." Malaika’s sister Amrita also complimented her and wrote, "Malla you make me proud."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORAMalaika Arora's Instagram story

Apart from this, the actress has been receiving love from several celebs on her new show, which is already trending.

Meanwhile, speaking about the personal front, Malaika Arora was married to Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan for 18 years. They have a son together, Arhaan Khan. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2017 and continue co-parenting their son. Malaika is now dating actor Arjun Kapoor. They have been dating for almost three years now. The couple has been head over heels in love and they are never shy about expressing their love for each other. They make one of the most sizzling pairs in B-town.

