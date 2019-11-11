Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital

Image Source : TWITTER Lata Mangeshkar hospitalized critical condition

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy hospital in the early hours of Monday after she complained of breathing difficulties, hospital sources said.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Lata Mangeshkar's niece informed about the legendary singer's health. "She was down with a viral infection. Now she is on her path to recovery. She is a rock star. Nothing can go wrong with her".

She also informed that the legendary singer will be discharged from the hospital today.

Lata Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindi alone, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.

Recently, the veteran singer took to social media to praise Padmini Kolhapure's look in Panipat and blessed her for her performance. She shared her character poster and wrote a special note to send her good wishes for the film. The beautiful message posted by the singer read, “Namaskar. Meri bhaanji Padmini Kolhapure ek bahut acchi kalakar hai aur ab woh Panipat is film mein Gopika bai ka kirdaar nibha rahi hai. Main Padmini ko aashirwad deti hun aur Ashutosh aur unki team ko shubhkaamanayein deti hun.