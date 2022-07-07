Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda all set to shoot for the second schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kushi poster

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose item number in 'Pushpa - The Rise' was a pan-India sensation, will be seen opposite 'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi', and the duo is all set to shoot for the second schedule of the movie. The second schedule will be shot in picturesque beach locations in the city of Vizag. The duo will be shooting a love song, which is expected to be one of the major highlights of Shiva Nirvana's upcoming directorial.

Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya will be playing pivotal roles in 'Kushi'.

Hesham Abdul Wahab of 'Haridayam' fame has been brought on board to compose the soundtrack. Kushi's production team has already finished a considerable schedule in Kashmir. 'Kushi', starring Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda injured after their cars fell during Kushi shoot? Here's the truth

Apart from this, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming film 'Yashoda', which is directed by Hari and Harish. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 12 this year. The film has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad for Sridevi Movies. Also, the actress has Gunasekhar's mythical film 'Shaakuntalam' and an untitled film with Shantharuban. Along with this, she has her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love in the kitty.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in film director Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger.' The film also stars Ananya Panday. Liger is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role.