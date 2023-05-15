Kpop singer Haesoo dies by suicide at 29; note found

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kpop singer Haesoo dies by suicide at 29

Kpop singer Haesoo died by suicide. The idol was just 29 years old. A couple of days ago, police reported that a body of a singer was found in her hotel room. Now, it has been confirmed that it was South Korean singer Haesoo. Police have also recovered a suicide note but the details in the letter have been kept under wraps.

Kpop idol Haesoo was supposed to perform at a festival on May 20 but now, after her sudden passing the organizers have been told that she would not be present.

For the unversed, Haesoo was a trot singer and was popular in South Korea. After making her Kpop debut in 2019, she rose to face after appearing in The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage. She released her single album, My Life I Will which garnered praise from her fans.

