Kdrama actor Park Seo Joon allegedly dating YouTuber and singer xooos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kdrama actor Park Seo Joon allegedly dating a YouTuber

Kdrama actor Park Seo Joon has time and again been in the limelight for his Korean shows and movies. The actor is also seen in one of the Marvel movies and is steadily climbing the ladder of success internationally. Now, the latest reports about him claim that Park Seo Joon is allegedly dating YouTuber and singer xooos. The Korean media outlets reported that the 'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' actor is rumored to be currently in a relationship with the YouTuber, whose real name is Kim Soo Yeon.

Reportedly, Park Seo Joon and YouTuber xooos are very close and have even introduced their friends and family to each other. The report further claimed that the duo has been enjoying dates like any other couple. However, reacting to the dating rumours, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT said that they cannot confirm it.

Park Seo Joon agency said, "It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand." On the other hand, xooos’s agency WAVY also released a statement and claimed, "It is difficult to confirm."

Who is Park Seo Joon's Girlfriend

Park Seo Joon's rumored girlfriend is a YouTuber named xooos. Her real name is Kim Soo Yeon and was born in 1994. She is very active on YouTube and has a following of over 1.5 million subscribers. She is also a singer. Check out her latest music video here-

Park Seo Joon Upcoming Projects

Park Seo Joon was recently seen in the Korean movie titled Dream alongside IU. Now, he is gearing up for the premieres of his upcoming movies 'Concrete Utopia' and 'The Marvels.'

Latest Entertainment News