Katrina Kaif to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood stars extend greetings on Earth Day 2021

Image Source : INSTA/SIDDHARTH MALHOTRA, KATRINA KAIF Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif

April 22 is observed as World Earth Day. The day brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and take responsibility for a greener and better future. As the world celebrates the 'beauty of nature' and environment, Bollywood stars like Siddharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Diana Penty, Hema Malini, Arjun Rampal and many others extended greetings on social media.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, shared a video of himself sitting nearby a seashore and cherishing nature's beauty. "When we don't interfere in nature's routine, we allow it to bloom...#WorldEarthDay," he wrote while sharing the post on Instagram.

Actress Katrina Kaif was among the ones to extrend the greeting, She shared a picture of herself on social media writing, ""#throwback to a day at one of the most beautiful places on (earth emoticon) makes you appreciate days like these, just being out in nature. Nature always wears the colors of the spirit - Ralph Waldo Emerson. Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better - Albert Einstein. #worldearthday."

Hema Malini took to Instagram and shared a picture of Earth and a green tree as she urged people to do their bit for environment conservation. "International Earth Day is being celebrated today. Let us all do our bit to make Mother Earth a cleaner and healthier place to live in. Leave a legacy of beauty behind for our future generations. #internationalearthday," she captioned the post.

While actor Arjun Rampal shared a terrestrial view of Earth and stars and penned a note on Nature Earth's beauty, Diana Penty shared a throwback video of herself featuring her different trips amid different exotic locations. Here's how other celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Dia Mirza among others greeted their fans on Earth Day 2021: