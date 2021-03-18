Katrina Kaif is all set for new film, sister Isabelle Kaif 'loves' actress' haircut

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle

Katrina Kaif is super busy these days. The actress has just finished shooting for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starter Phone Bhooth and the actress is already preparing for her new film. The actress has got a new haircut and a new film to focus on, she shared in an Instagram post with fans on Thursday. Although Katrina did mention a new project in the caption of the photo, she didn't divulge any details. Sharing a stunning picture of herself on social media, Katrina wrote, "New day New haircut New film."

In the photo, she is seen wearing a blue crop top and denim shorts. She completed the look with open hair and minimal makeup. Her look was approved by sister Isabelle Kaif who commented on the post writing, "Love it." Manish Malhotra and Preity Zinta too commented on the post.

Meanwhile, Katrina's sister Isabelle will be making her Bollywood debut soon. Recently speaking to IANS Isabelle revealed that she got a few very important tips from her superstar sister, to understand the big world of Bollywood.

"She (Katrina) watched the trailer and the songs that have come out so far, and after watching them she sent me a long message. I am in Agra now, shooting. So we are away from each other. She said to me, 'in films, it is actually going to be more hard work than what you are thinking probably, so focus on the work first and do not get distracted by anything else'," Isabelle said.

"My sister also said that you cannot get the liking of 100 per cent people but that should not demotivate you. It is okay, no one gets that, but do not take criticism personally or in your heart so much that it hurts you. She watched the song when it came out and told me that I am looking nice while dancing! I am happy!" she added.

Talking about Katrina, she was spotted a few days back with superstar Salman Khan which led fans to speculate if the two had started shooting for "Tiger 3". The Bollywood star has Rohit Shetty's Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi" lined up for release. The cop action drama is slated to hit screens on April 30. She has also been shooting for the horror comedy "Phone Bhoot". This film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.