Kartik Aaryan calls Love Aaj Kal his litmus test

From comedies to playing an Imtiaz Ali romantic hero, Kartik Aaryan says it felt "validating" to be a part of "Love Aaj Kal". The 29-year-old actor, who stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the new take on the 2009 original, said playing the dual roles of Raghu and Veer was like undergoing a "litmus test".

"Getting an opportunity to work with Imtiaz Ali sir in itself is a big thing. When he chose me, it felt more like a validation for me. For the first time, I was living the character on and off screen. From little nuances to those big details, I enjoyed it all. It's like a litmus test for me, something I've never done before," Kartik said in an interview with PTI.

The director previously told PTI that Kartik fit well as he represents a perfect mix of a small town boy meets metro. The actor said when Imtiaz called him, he was just curious about his life and not his past work as an actor.

"I'm from Gwalior and I've seen that bit of life and lived it. I've seen a metro like Delhi or Mumbai where things are really different. He really held my hand through this journey. The best thing was he used to give you details, make you understand the characters but during the shoot he would let you be free and never dictate. This changed my sensibilities."

The actor, who has a number of projects lined up after "Love Aaj Kal" releases this Friday, believes he is finally getting the opportunity to collaborate with directors that he always wanted to.

"It's like a dream run for me, the way things are happening and shaping up for me. It's something every actor dreams about. I'm getting the opportunity to work with directors and on the scripts that I always wanted to. Finally, I'm getting those kind of options," he said.

Kartik will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", "Dostana" sequel and his first action stint with "Tanhaji" director Om Raut.

"It will push the envelop further. I'm just excited about all these genres. Hopefully, 'Love Aaj Kal' will be the first one in that way. I'm really hoping that it does well," he added.

