Karnataka assembly polls: KGF star Yash casts his vote; says 'politicians, parties must do their work'

KGF superstar Yash cast his ballot in the Assembly election in Bengaluru. Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday. After the vote, he interacted with the media and said "people should not need his message on the occasion, and they know everything well. 'It was his right and responsibility to vote. I have exercised mine. Every voter should come out and vote, that is more important."

Asked why he did not take part in campaigning, Yash said that this time he did not feel it was interesting and for that reason he did not step out to take up campaigning for political parties. "Last time there were few objectives and we have carried out works through the 'Yashomarga' organisation. The youth should understand that voting is their right. Politicians and political parties should ensure they work and deliver fundamental works appropriately," Yash stated.

"Health, education and fundamental work should be given to people. If that is done, the people will carry out their responsibilities and work well," Yash stated. For the unversed, the Kannada actor had campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. Ambareesh emerged victorious with a whopping margin against former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

The actor's upcoming feature Yash 19 is set to begin filming in June and will be released in late 2024. Although no formal announcement has been made by Yash or the film's producers, supporters are confident that one is on the way. In addition, the actor will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 3.

He may possibly make an appearance in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana. The producers are reportedly considering Yash for the character of Raavan. If all goes as planned, he will play Raavan opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who will play Lord Ram in this film. According to rumours, Deepika Padukone will portray the female lead in the film. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

