Kareena Kapoor steps out for the first time after COVID recovery to celebrate Christmas with Saif, Taimur, Jeh

Kareena Kapoor looked healthy and hearty as she stepped out with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh to join the Kapoor family for their Christmas get-together. This was the actress' first public appearance after she recovered from COVID 19. In the pictures, The family of four can be seen happily posing for the paparazzi. With her statement kohled eyes and rocking leather pants with a casual t-shirt, Kareena looked absolutely stunning for the brunch.

Saif, on the other hand, looked effortless in a blue t-shirt over denim jeans. Jeh was dressed almost similar to his dad Saif. However, Taimur, who turned five last week channelled his Nawabi roots and sported a white kurta-pyjama. Take a look at the pictures:

Also joining them were Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda. Adaar Jain also arrived at the location with his girlfriend and actress Tara Sutaria.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday said that she has recovered from coronavirus. Khan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories.

"I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs," the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Khan also expressed gratitude to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their continuous support. "The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best. And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before," the actor concluded her statement.

Meanwhile, a BMC official said that the genome sequencing report of Khan for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 turned out to be negative.