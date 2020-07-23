Kareena Kapoor shares adorable throwback pic with her 'favourite boys' Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable throwback pic with her 'favourite boys' Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says her favourite boys, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, are all that she ever needs. Kareena has shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen hugging Saif while her hubby holds Taimur.

"All I ever need #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack," she captioned the image, which currently has 118K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Kareena, the proud mommy, feels that Taimur has elements of both Saif and herself. "Every month (with Taimur) is going to be different. I think he is a perfect mix of Saif and me, more so like me, of a Kapoor, I think so. I think he looks exactly like my dad, because I think I look like my dad. He is more like my dad," she said earlier in a chat show.

Kareena also adorably revealed that Saif and she often argue over who looks like."Of course, then Saif and I keep arguing that he is more like a Pataudi and I am like no, he is like a Kapoor. But of course his gorgeous seas blue eyes which he has taken from my grandfather and Lolo and that is amazing. I think it's going to be a beautiful journey," she said.

Recently, Kareena shared a post where she mentioned that she is done with this year and is waiting for 2021.

On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" starring Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht", which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage